Prithvi Exc Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 974.89 crore, up 26.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 974.89 crore in June 2023 up 26.53% from Rs. 770.48 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.74 crore in June 2023 up 51.83% from Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2023 up 87.31% from Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 2.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in June 2022.

