    Prithvi Exc Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 770.48 crore, up 79511.06% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 770.48 crore in June 2022 up 79511.06% from Rs. 0.97 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in June 2022 up 382.9% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.34 crore in June 2022 up 506.06% from Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021.

    Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.49 in June 2021.

    Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)

    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations770.48496.420.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations770.48496.420.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods759.81490.95--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.280.45--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.391.421.04
    Depreciation0.140.370.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.873.310.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.98-0.08-0.60
    Other Income0.220.490.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.200.41-0.39
    Interest0.060.100.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.140.31-0.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.140.31-0.40
    Tax--0.06--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.140.25-0.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.140.25-0.40
    Minority Interest--0.030.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.140.28-0.40
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----18.12
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.390.34-0.49
    Diluted EPS1.390.34-0.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.390.34-0.49
    Diluted EPS1.390.34-0.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2022 10:00 am
