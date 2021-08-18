Prithvi Exc Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore, up 140.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.97 crore in June 2021 up 140.81% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021 up 53.33% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.33 crore in June 2021 up 58.23% from Rs. 0.79 crore in June 2020.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)