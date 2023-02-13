Prithvi Exc Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore, up 32685.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore in December 2022 up 32685.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 679.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 657.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.