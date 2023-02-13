Prithvi Exc Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore, up 32685.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore in December 2022 up 32685.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 679.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 657.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Prithvi Exc EPS has increased to Rs. 1.63 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in December 2021.

Prithvi Exc shares closed at 25.75 on January 29, 2015 (NSE)