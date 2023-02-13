English
    Prithvi Exc Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore, up 32685.13% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prithvi Exchange (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 746.94 crore in December 2022 up 32685.13% from Rs. 2.28 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2022 up 679.44% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.97 crore in December 2022 up 657.69% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

    Prithvi Exchange (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations746.94811.272.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations746.94811.272.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods738.08807.94--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.81-4.93--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.451.341.30
    Depreciation0.140.140.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.814.860.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.651.920.01
    Other Income0.180.170.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.832.090.20
    Interest0.040.040.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.792.050.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.792.050.17
    Tax0.450.25--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.341.800.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.341.800.17
    Minority Interest0.000.030.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.351.830.17
    Equity Share Capital8.258.258.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.220.21
    Diluted EPS1.632.220.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.632.220.21
    Diluted EPS1.632.220.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited