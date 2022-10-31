 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prismx Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y

Oct 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2022 up 692.06% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 702.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021. Prismx Global shares closed at 4.23 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.73% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.
Prismx Global Ventures Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.460.521.67
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.460.521.67
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.010.04--
Purchase of Traded Goods----1.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.030.020.03
Depreciation0.010.01--
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies----0.01
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.150.230.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.270.220.44
Other Income3.262.620.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.522.840.44
Interest0.000.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.522.840.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax3.522.840.44
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.522.840.44
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.522.840.44
Equity Share Capital40.2834.4928.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.080.16
Diluted EPS0.090.080.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.090.080.16
Diluted EPS0.090.080.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Prismx Global #Prismx Global Ventures Limited #Results
first published: Oct 31, 2022 12:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.