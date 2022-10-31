Prismx Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y
October 31, 2022 / 12:38 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2022 up 692.06% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 702.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.
Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.
|Prismx Global shares closed at 4.23 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.73% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.
|Prismx Global Ventures Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.46
|0.52
|1.67
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.46
|0.52
|1.67
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.01
|0.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|1.08
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.03
|0.02
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.23
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.27
|0.22
|0.44
|Other Income
|3.26
|2.62
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.52
|2.84
|0.44
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.52
|2.84
|0.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.52
|2.84
|0.44
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.52
|2.84
|0.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.52
|2.84
|0.44
|Equity Share Capital
|40.28
|34.49
|28.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.08
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.08
|0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.09
|0.08
|0.16
|Diluted EPS
|0.09
|0.08
|0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited