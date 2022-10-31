Prismx Global Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.52 crore in September 2022 up 692.06% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2022 up 702.27% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.