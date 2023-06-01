Prismx Global Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore, down 40.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.63 crore in March 2023 down 40.06% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in March 2023 up 205.4% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.78 crore in March 2023 up 417.86% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022.

Prismx Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in March 2022.

Prismx Global shares closed at 2.23 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.91% returns over the last 6 months and -55.13% over the last 12 months.