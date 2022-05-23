Prismx Global Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, up 88.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in March 2022 up 88.78% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 422.49% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2022 down 236.59% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Prismx Global shares closed at 5.27 on May 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -33.04% returns over the last 6 months and -21.93% over the last 12 months.