Prismx Global Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 14.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in June 2021 down 14.69% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 23.11% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in June 2021 down 22.81% from Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2020.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Prismx Global shares closed at 103.00 on August 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 140.94% returns over the last 6 months and 746.34% over the last 12 months.