Prismx Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, up 97.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in December 2022 up 97.79% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 1161.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 1173.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Prismx Global Ventures Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.35 0.46 2.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.35 0.46 2.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.74 -- 1.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.06 0.15 0.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.04 0.27 0.28
Other Income 0.81 3.26 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.23 3.52 0.30
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.23 3.52 0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.23 3.52 0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.23 3.52 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.23 3.52 0.30
Equity Share Capital 43.76 40.28 28.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.74 0.09 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.74 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.74 0.09 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited