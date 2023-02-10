Prismx Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, up 97.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in December 2022 up 97.79% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 1161.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 1173.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Prismx Global shares closed at 2.23 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.40% returns over the last 6 months and -73.10% over the last 12 months.