Prismx Global Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore, up 97.79% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.35 crore in December 2022 up 97.79% from Rs. 2.20 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 1161.49% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.22 crore in December 2022 down 1173.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.
Prismx Global shares closed at 2.23 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -55.40% returns over the last 6 months and -73.10% over the last 12 months.
|Prismx Global Ventures Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.35
|0.46
|2.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.35
|0.46
|2.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.07
|0.01
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.74
|--
|1.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.54
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.03
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.06
|0.15
|0.22
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.04
|0.27
|0.28
|Other Income
|0.81
|3.26
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.23
|3.52
|0.30
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.23
|3.52
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.23
|3.52
|0.30
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|3.52
|0.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|3.52
|0.30
|Equity Share Capital
|43.76
|40.28
|28.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.09
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.09
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.74
|0.09
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|-0.74
|0.09
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited