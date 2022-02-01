Prismx Global Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore, down 13.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.20 crore in December 2021 down 13.2% from Rs. 2.53 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 30.62% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021 down 31.82% from Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in December 2020.

Prismx Global shares closed at 8.64 on January 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -1.59% returns over the last 6 months and 170.85% over the last 12 months.