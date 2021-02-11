MARKET NEWS

Prismx Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

February 11, 2021 / 10:46 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 5.33% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 35.7% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Prismx Global shares closed at 35.90 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)

Prismx Global Ventures Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'20Sep'20Dec'19
Net Sales/Income from operations2.532.432.41
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.532.432.41
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.051.811.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.020.010.03
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.020.540.07
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.070.68
Other Income------
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.440.070.68
Interest--0.00--
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.440.070.68
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.440.070.68
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.440.070.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.440.070.68
Equity Share Capital28.3928.3928.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.020.24
Diluted EPS0.160.020.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.160.020.24
Diluted EPS0.160.020.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 11, 2021 10:33 pm

