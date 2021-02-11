Prismx Global Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore, up 5.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.53 crore in December 2020 up 5.33% from Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 35.7% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2020 down 35.29% from Rs. 0.68 crore in December 2019.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.24 in December 2019.

Prismx Global shares closed at 35.90 on February 10, 2021 (BSE)