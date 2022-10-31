Prismx Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 72.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in September 2022 down 72.23% from Rs. 1.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.49 crore in September 2022 up 688.83% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2022 up 697.73% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

Prismx Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.16 in September 2021.

Prismx Global shares closed at 4.23 on October 28, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.73% returns over the last 6 months and -55.47% over the last 12 months.