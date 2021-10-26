Prismx Global Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore, down 31.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.67 crore in September 2021 down 31.27% from Rs. 2.43 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 545.77% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021 up 528.57% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2020.

Prismx Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2020.

Prismx Global shares closed at 11.05 on October 25, 2021 (BSE)