Prismx Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 90.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 90.69% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 424.53% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 239.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Prismx Global shares closed at 5.09 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.97% over the last 12 months.