 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prismx Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 90.69% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 90.69% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 424.53% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 239.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.

Prismx Global shares closed at 5.09 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.97% over the last 12 months.

Prismx Global Ventures Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4.44 2.24 2.33
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4.44 2.24 2.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.31 1.67 1.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.10 0.03 0.02
Depreciation 0.02 -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.49 -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.26 0.27 0.07
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.74 0.27 0.37
Other Income 0.15 0.03 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.59 0.30 0.41
Interest 0.00 -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.59 0.30 0.41
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.59 0.30 0.41
Tax 0.26 -- 0.15
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.85 0.30 0.26
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.85 0.30 0.26
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.85 0.30 0.26
Equity Share Capital 28.39 28.39 28.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.11 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.11 0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 0.11 0.07
Diluted EPS -0.03 0.11 0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Prismx Global #Prismx Global Ventures Limited #Results
first published: May 24, 2022 11:09 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.