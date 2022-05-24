Prismx Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore, up 90.69% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.44 crore in March 2022 up 90.69% from Rs. 2.33 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2022 down 424.53% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2022 down 239.02% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2021.
Prismx Global shares closed at 5.09 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -38.15% returns over the last 6 months and -26.97% over the last 12 months.
|Prismx Global Ventures Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.44
|2.24
|2.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.44
|2.24
|2.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.31
|1.67
|1.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.10
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.02
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.49
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.26
|0.27
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.74
|0.27
|0.37
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.03
|0.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.30
|0.41
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.59
|0.30
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.59
|0.30
|0.41
|Tax
|0.26
|--
|0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.26
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.85
|0.30
|0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|28.39
|28.39
|28.39
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.07
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.07
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|0.11
|0.07
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes