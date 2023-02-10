Prismx Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, up 217.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 up 217.08% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 1127.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 1113.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.