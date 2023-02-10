 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prismx Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, up 217.08% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 up 217.08% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 1127.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 1113.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

Prismx Global Ventures Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.10 0.46 2.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.10 0.46 2.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.07 0.01 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.74 -- 1.67
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.54 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.03 0.03
Depreciation 0.01 0.01 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.61 0.17 0.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.86 0.24 0.27
Other Income 0.81 3.26 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.05 3.50 0.30
Interest 0.00 0.00 --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.05 3.49 0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.05 3.49 0.30
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.05 3.49 0.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.05 3.49 0.30
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.05 3.49 0.30
Equity Share Capital 43.76 40.28 28.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.09 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.70 0.09 0.11
Diluted EPS -0.70 0.09 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited