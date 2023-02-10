English
    Prismx Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore, up 217.08% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:26 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prismx Global Ventures Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.10 crore in December 2022 up 217.08% from Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 down 1127.17% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in December 2022 down 1113.33% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2021.

    Prismx Global Ventures Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.100.462.24
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.100.462.24
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.070.01--
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.74--1.67
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.54----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.060.030.03
    Depreciation0.010.01--
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.610.170.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.860.240.27
    Other Income0.813.260.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.053.500.30
    Interest0.000.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.053.490.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.053.490.30
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.053.490.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.053.490.30
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.053.490.30
    Equity Share Capital43.7640.2828.39
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.700.090.11
    Diluted EPS-0.700.090.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.700.090.11
    Diluted EPS-0.700.090.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited