Prism Medico Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore, down 23.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.60 crore in September 2019 down 23.78% from Rs. 8.66 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in September 2019 down 12.63% from Rs. 0.26 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.21 crore in September 2019 down 22.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in September 2018.

Prism Medico EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.42 in September 2018.

Prism Medico shares closed at 20.00 on October 17, 2019 (BSE) and has given -49.17% returns over the last 12 months.