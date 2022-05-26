 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prism Medico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 95.52% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Medico and Pharmacy are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

Prism Medico shares closed at 7.11 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.

Prism Medico and Pharmacy
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.44 -- 4.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.44 -- 4.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10.55 -- 9.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.92 -- -4.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.05 0.16
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.01 0.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.07 -0.85
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.28 -0.07 -0.85
Interest 0.00 -- 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.28 -0.07 -0.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.28 -0.07 -0.85
Tax -0.13 0.00 -0.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.15 -0.07 -0.81
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.15 -0.07 -0.81
Equity Share Capital 6.06 6.06 6.06
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.13
Diluted EPS -0.02 -0.01 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
