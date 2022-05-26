Prism Medico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 95.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

Prism Medico shares closed at 7.11 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.