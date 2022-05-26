Prism Medico Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore, up 95.52% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Medico and Pharmacy are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.44 crore in March 2022 up 95.52% from Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 up 81.61% from Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2022 up 67.06% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.
Prism Medico shares closed at 7.11 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 4.10% returns over the last 6 months and -34.89% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Medico and Pharmacy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.44
|--
|4.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.44
|--
|4.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10.55
|--
|9.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.92
|--
|-4.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.05
|0.16
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-0.85
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-0.85
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-0.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.28
|-0.07
|-0.85
|Tax
|-0.13
|0.00
|-0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-0.07
|-0.81
|Equity Share Capital
|6.06
|6.06
|6.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
