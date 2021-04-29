Prism Medico Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore, down 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.32 crore in March 2021 down 9.57% from Rs. 4.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2021 down 247.94% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021 down 269.57% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020.

Prism Medico shares closed at 8.67 on April 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given -58.71% returns over the last 6 months and -35.73% over the last 12 months.