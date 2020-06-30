Prism Medico Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 53.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 53.12% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.

Prism Medico shares closed at 14.72 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.06% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.