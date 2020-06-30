Prism Medico Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore, down 53.12% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Medico and Pharmacy are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.78 crore in March 2020 down 53.12% from Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 40.3% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2019.
Prism Medico shares closed at 14.72 on June 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given -29.06% returns over the last 6 months and -47.43% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Medico and Pharmacy
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.78
|9.51
|10.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.78
|9.51
|10.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|14.52
|8.89
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|5.07
|-5.04
|1.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|-0.04
|0.09
|0.08
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.29
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.68
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.47
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.47
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.40
|Tax
|--
|--
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.09
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|6.06
|6.06
|6.06
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|7.19
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.64
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.15
|-0.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 09:37 am