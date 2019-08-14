Prism Medico Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, up 5.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in June 2019 up 5.2% from Rs. 5.71 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 5.95% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2019 down 21.74% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2018.

Prism Medico EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.35 in June 2018.

Prism Medico shares closed at 29.00 on August 13, 2019 (BSE) and has given -27.32% returns over the last 6 months and 16.00% over the last 12 months.