Prism Medico Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore, down 19.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.51 crore in December 2019 down 19.1% from Rs. 11.75 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 131.03% from Rs. 0.29 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019 down 130% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2018.

Prism Medico shares closed at 21.25 on January 30, 2020 (BSE) and has given -27.23% returns over the last 6 months and -46.68% over the last 12 months.