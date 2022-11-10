Prism Johnson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore in September 2022 up 12.86% from Rs. 1,340.71 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.52 crore in September 2022 down 213.58% from Rs. 45.36 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.98 crore in September 2022 down 65.27% from Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021.
Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prism Johnson
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,503.26
|1,635.05
|1,340.71
|Other Operating Income
|9.88
|4.78
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,513.14
|1,639.83
|1,340.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|354.21
|399.64
|328.84
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|293.52
|289.24
|247.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.05
|-78.57
|-26.30
|Power & Fuel
|308.49
|356.73
|--
|Employees Cost
|128.13
|132.59
|121.13
|Depreciation
|81.23
|73.87
|62.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|376.57
|390.19
|508.73
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.06
|76.14
|98.54
|Other Income
|6.81
|5.76
|9.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-22.25
|81.90
|107.82
|Interest
|39.75
|38.03
|45.33
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-62.00
|43.87
|62.49
|Exceptional Items
|-6.84
|--
|-1.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-68.84
|43.87
|60.61
|Tax
|-17.32
|11.04
|15.25
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-51.52
|32.83
|45.36
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-51.52
|32.83
|45.36
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.65
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.65
|0.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.02
|0.65
|0.90
|Diluted EPS
|-1.02
|0.65
|0.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
