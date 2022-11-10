 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prism Johnson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore in September 2022 up 12.86% from Rs. 1,340.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.52 crore in September 2022 down 213.58% from Rs. 45.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.98 crore in September 2022 down 65.27% from Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,503.26 1,635.05 1,340.71
Other Operating Income 9.88 4.78 --
Total Income From Operations 1,513.14 1,639.83 1,340.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 354.21 399.64 328.84
Purchase of Traded Goods 293.52 289.24 247.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.05 -78.57 -26.30
Power & Fuel 308.49 356.73 --
Employees Cost 128.13 132.59 121.13
Depreciation 81.23 73.87 62.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 376.57 390.19 508.73
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -29.06 76.14 98.54
Other Income 6.81 5.76 9.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -22.25 81.90 107.82
Interest 39.75 38.03 45.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -62.00 43.87 62.49
Exceptional Items -6.84 -- -1.88
P/L Before Tax -68.84 43.87 60.61
Tax -17.32 11.04 15.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -51.52 32.83 45.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -51.52 32.83 45.36
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.65 0.90
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.65 0.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.02 0.65 0.90
Diluted EPS -1.02 0.65 0.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Prism Johnson #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.