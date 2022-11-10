English
    Prism Johnson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore in September 2022 up 12.86% from Rs. 1,340.71 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.52 crore in September 2022 down 213.58% from Rs. 45.36 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.98 crore in September 2022 down 65.27% from Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021.

    Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,503.261,635.051,340.71
    Other Operating Income9.884.78--
    Total Income From Operations1,513.141,639.831,340.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials354.21399.64328.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods293.52289.24247.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.05-78.57-26.30
    Power & Fuel308.49356.73--
    Employees Cost128.13132.59121.13
    Depreciation81.2373.8762.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses376.57390.19508.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.0676.1498.54
    Other Income6.815.769.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.2581.90107.82
    Interest39.7538.0345.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-62.0043.8762.49
    Exceptional Items-6.84---1.88
    P/L Before Tax-68.8443.8760.61
    Tax-17.3211.0415.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-51.5232.8345.36
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-51.5232.8345.36
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.020.650.90
    Diluted EPS-1.020.650.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.020.650.90
    Diluted EPS-1.020.650.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:33 pm