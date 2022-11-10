Prism Johnson Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore, up 12.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,513.14 crore in September 2022 up 12.86% from Rs. 1,340.71 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 51.52 crore in September 2022 down 213.58% from Rs. 45.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 58.98 crore in September 2022 down 65.27% from Rs. 169.84 crore in September 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.