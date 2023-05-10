English
    Prism Johnson Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,947.58 crore, up 17.3% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,947.58 crore in March 2023 up 17.3% from Rs. 1,660.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.57 crore in March 2023 down 87.2% from Rs. 35.69 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 138.59 crore in March 2023 down 11.79% from Rs. 157.11 crore in March 2022.

    Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.71 in March 2022.

    Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.20 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.12% returns over the last 6 months and 15.13% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,938.041,610.911,641.22
    Other Operating Income9.54--19.12
    Total Income From Operations1,947.581,610.911,660.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials423.64366.18403.87
    Purchase of Traded Goods372.25321.46322.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks72.662.79-30.96
    Power & Fuel345.84--312.17
    Employees Cost128.23134.46119.94
    Depreciation92.8490.2785.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses476.16722.57385.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.96-26.8262.37
    Other Income9.7911.029.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax45.75-15.8072.03
    Interest45.1743.9939.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.58-59.7932.87
    Exceptional Items----10.87
    P/L Before Tax0.58-59.7943.74
    Tax-3.99-15.058.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.57-44.7435.69
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.57-44.7435.69
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.890.71
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.890.71
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.890.71
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.890.71
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

