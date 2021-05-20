Prism Johnson Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,689.02 crore, up 23.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,689.02 crore in March 2021 up 23.14% from Rs. 1,371.61 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.30 crore in March 2021 up 2288.13% from Rs. 7.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 252.34 crore in March 2021 up 68.09% from Rs. 150.12 crore in March 2020.

Prism Johnson EPS has increased to Rs. 3.44 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.16 in March 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 140.05 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.90% returns over the last 6 months and 353.97% over the last 12 months.