Prism Johnson Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,792.06 crore, up 9.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,792.06 crore in June 2023 up 9.28% from Rs. 1,639.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.26 crore in June 2023 down 68.75% from Rs. 32.83 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 139.25 crore in June 2023 down 10.61% from Rs. 155.77 crore in June 2022.

Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.65 in June 2022.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 124.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.