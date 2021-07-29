Prism Johnson Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,116.88 crore, up 46.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,116.88 crore in June 2021 up 46.09% from Rs. 764.54 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 34.11 crore in June 2021 up 164.97% from Rs. 52.50 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 151.71 crore in June 2021 up 206.73% from Rs. 49.46 crore in June 2020.

Prism Johnson EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.04 in June 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 144.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.32% returns over the last 6 months and 216.72% over the last 12 months.