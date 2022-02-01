Prism Johnson Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,456.20 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,456.20 crore in December 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 1,375.32 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.09 crore in December 2021 down 71.61% from Rs. 63.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.99 crore in December 2021 down 29.47% from Rs. 187.15 crore in December 2020.

Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 140.50 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.61% returns over the last 6 months and 53.89% over the last 12 months.