 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Prism Johnson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore, up 10.19% Y-o-Y

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore in September 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 1,509.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.24 crore in September 2022 down 274.22% from Rs. 38.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.24 crore in September 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 160.47 crore in September 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,632.81 1,781.62 1,509.56
Other Operating Income 30.51 29.55 --
Total Income From Operations 1,663.32 1,811.17 1,509.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 436.14 505.93 430.07
Purchase of Traded Goods 111.34 114.54 90.75
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.57 -100.29 -26.11
Power & Fuel 386.93 457.89 --
Employees Cost 166.34 168.85 153.74
Depreciation 90.14 94.04 70.25
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 521.25 543.50 711.38
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -57.39 26.71 79.48
Other Income 6.49 5.68 10.74
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -50.90 32.39 90.22
Interest 44.30 42.48 48.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -95.20 -10.09 41.56
Exceptional Items -6.84 -- -1.88
P/L Before Tax -102.04 -10.09 39.68
Tax -17.37 8.71 12.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -84.67 -18.80 27.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -84.67 -18.80 27.29
Minority Interest 16.38 25.43 9.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.05 2.79 1.73
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -66.24 9.42 38.02
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -0.19 0.76
Diluted EPS -1.32 -0.19 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.32 -0.19 0.76
Diluted EPS -1.32 -0.19 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Prism Johnson #Results
first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.