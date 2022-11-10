English
    Prism Johnson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore, up 10.19% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore in September 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 1,509.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.24 crore in September 2022 down 274.22% from Rs. 38.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.24 crore in September 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 160.47 crore in September 2021.

    Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.

    Prism Johnson
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,632.811,781.621,509.56
    Other Operating Income30.5129.55--
    Total Income From Operations1,663.321,811.171,509.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials436.14505.93430.07
    Purchase of Traded Goods111.34114.5490.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.57-100.29-26.11
    Power & Fuel386.93457.89--
    Employees Cost166.34168.85153.74
    Depreciation90.1494.0470.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses521.25543.50711.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-57.3926.7179.48
    Other Income6.495.6810.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-50.9032.3990.22
    Interest44.3042.4848.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-95.20-10.0941.56
    Exceptional Items-6.84---1.88
    P/L Before Tax-102.04-10.0939.68
    Tax-17.378.7112.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-84.67-18.8027.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-84.67-18.8027.29
    Minority Interest16.3825.439.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.052.791.73
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-66.249.4238.02
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.190.76
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.190.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.32-0.190.76
    Diluted EPS-1.32-0.190.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 10, 2022 02:16 pm