Prism Johnson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore, up 10.19% Y-o-Y
November 10, 2022 / 02:20 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore in September 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 1,509.56 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.24 crore in September 2022 down 274.22% from Rs. 38.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.24 crore in September 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 160.47 crore in September 2021.
Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Johnson
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,632.81
|1,781.62
|1,509.56
|Other Operating Income
|30.51
|29.55
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,663.32
|1,811.17
|1,509.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|436.14
|505.93
|430.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|111.34
|114.54
|90.75
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|8.57
|-100.29
|-26.11
|Power & Fuel
|386.93
|457.89
|--
|Employees Cost
|166.34
|168.85
|153.74
|Depreciation
|90.14
|94.04
|70.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|521.25
|543.50
|711.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-57.39
|26.71
|79.48
|Other Income
|6.49
|5.68
|10.74
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-50.90
|32.39
|90.22
|Interest
|44.30
|42.48
|48.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-95.20
|-10.09
|41.56
|Exceptional Items
|-6.84
|--
|-1.88
|P/L Before Tax
|-102.04
|-10.09
|39.68
|Tax
|-17.37
|8.71
|12.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-84.67
|-18.80
|27.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-84.67
|-18.80
|27.29
|Minority Interest
|16.38
|25.43
|9.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.05
|2.79
|1.73
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-66.24
|9.42
|38.02
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.19
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.19
|0.76
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.32
|-0.19
|0.76
|Diluted EPS
|-1.32
|-0.19
|0.76
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited