Prism Johnson Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore, up 10.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,663.32 crore in September 2022 up 10.19% from Rs. 1,509.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 66.24 crore in September 2022 down 274.22% from Rs. 38.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.24 crore in September 2022 down 75.55% from Rs. 160.47 crore in September 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 126.45 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -7.29% over the last 12 months.