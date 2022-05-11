 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prism Johnson Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,853.87 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,853.87 crore in March 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 1,850.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.60 crore in March 2022 down 82.2% from Rs. 166.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.55 crore in March 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 249.78 crore in March 2021.

Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,789.85 1,599.74 1,821.86
Other Operating Income 64.02 36.80 28.34
Total Income From Operations 1,853.87 1,636.54 1,850.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 506.06 466.08 501.54
Purchase of Traded Goods 129.76 134.29 116.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.93 12.91 33.94
Power & Fuel 404.15 270.73 302.99
Employees Cost 156.25 159.79 139.39
Depreciation 94.05 75.08 84.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 547.90 477.01 518.00
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 43.63 40.65 153.42
Other Income 12.87 10.88 12.28
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.50 51.53 165.70
Interest 43.07 45.11 48.47
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.43 6.42 117.23
Exceptional Items 10.87 -- 25.31
P/L Before Tax 24.30 6.42 142.54
Tax 7.91 8.71 -12.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.39 -2.29 154.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.39 -2.29 154.57
Minority Interest 9.75 10.18 8.86
Share Of P/L Of Associates 3.46 1.57 2.85
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 29.60 9.46 166.28
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 -0.19 3.30
Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.19 3.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.59 -0.19 3.30
Diluted EPS 0.59 -0.19 3.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2022 03:33 pm
