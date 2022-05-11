Prism Johnson Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,853.87 crore, up 0.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,853.87 crore in March 2022 up 0.2% from Rs. 1,850.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.60 crore in March 2022 down 82.2% from Rs. 166.28 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.55 crore in March 2022 down 39.73% from Rs. 249.78 crore in March 2021.

Prism Johnson EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.30 in March 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.40 on May 10, 2022 (NSE)