Prism Johnson Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,850.20 crore, up 24.75% Y-o-Y

May 20, 2021 / 09:14 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,850.20 crore in March 2021 up 24.75% from Rs. 1,483.09 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 166.28 crore in March 2021 up 640.75% from Rs. 30.75 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.78 crore in March 2021 up 73.46% from Rs. 144.00 crore in March 2020.

Prism Johnson EPS has increased to Rs. 3.30 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.61 in March 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 140.05 on May 19, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.90% returns over the last 6 months and 353.97% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,821.861,500.661,463.15
Other Operating Income28.3424.7519.94
Total Income From Operations1,850.201,525.411,483.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials501.54422.83432.87
Purchase of Traded Goods116.8489.1079.78
Increase/Decrease in Stocks33.949.49-44.31
Power & Fuel302.99243.90253.87
Employees Cost139.39141.75151.42
Depreciation84.0863.6374.79
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses518.00428.01475.13
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax153.42126.7059.54
Other Income12.286.749.67
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax165.70133.4469.21
Interest48.4750.2762.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax117.2383.177.12
Exceptional Items25.31-11.95-10.32
P/L Before Tax142.5471.22-3.20
Tax-12.0326.7743.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities154.5744.45-46.67
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period154.5744.45-46.67
Minority Interest8.868.0214.77
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.852.771.15
Net P/L After M.I & Associates166.2855.24-30.75
Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.301.10-0.61
Diluted EPS3.301.10-0.61
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.301.10-0.61
Diluted EPS3.301.10-0.61
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Major #Earnings First-Cut #Prism Johnson #Results
first published: May 20, 2021 09:00 am

