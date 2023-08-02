Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,942.15 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,903.70 2,056.43 1,781.62 Other Operating Income 38.45 55.30 29.55 Total Income From Operations 1,942.15 2,111.73 1,811.17 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 474.21 503.70 505.93 Purchase of Traded Goods 158.69 157.54 114.54 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -30.80 88.12 -100.29 Power & Fuel 426.24 430.05 457.89 Employees Cost 173.71 162.67 168.85 Depreciation 93.06 104.54 94.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 588.47 622.46 543.50 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 58.57 42.65 26.71 Other Income 14.45 9.66 5.68 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 73.02 52.31 32.39 Interest 48.45 49.64 42.48 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.57 2.67 -10.09 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 24.57 2.67 -10.09 Tax 6.58 2.24 8.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 17.99 0.43 -18.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 17.99 0.43 -18.80 Minority Interest -2.87 2.65 25.43 Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.77 3.82 2.79 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 17.89 6.90 9.42 Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.14 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.14 -0.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.14 -0.19 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.14 -0.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited