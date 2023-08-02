English
    Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,942.15 crore, up 7.23% Y-o-Y

    August 02, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:Net Sales at Rs 1,942.15 crore in June 2023 up 7.23% from Rs. 1,811.17 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.89 crore in June 2023 up 89.92% from Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 166.08 crore in June 2023 up 31.36% from Rs. 126.43 crore in June 2022.
    Prism Johnson EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.Prism Johnson shares closed at 124.30 on August 01, 2023 (NSE) and has given 22.16% returns over the last 6 months and 2.43% over the last 12 months.
    Prism Johnson
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,903.702,056.431,781.62
    Other Operating Income38.4555.3029.55
    Total Income From Operations1,942.152,111.731,811.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials474.21503.70505.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods158.69157.54114.54
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-30.8088.12-100.29
    Power & Fuel426.24430.05457.89
    Employees Cost173.71162.67168.85
    Depreciation93.06104.5494.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses588.47622.46543.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax58.5742.6526.71
    Other Income14.459.665.68
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax73.0252.3132.39
    Interest48.4549.6442.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.572.67-10.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.572.67-10.09
    Tax6.582.248.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities17.990.43-18.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period17.990.43-18.80
    Minority Interest-2.872.6525.43
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.773.822.79
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates17.896.909.42
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.14-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.360.14-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.14-0.19
    Diluted EPS0.360.14-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 2, 2023 03:33 pm

