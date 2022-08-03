Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 1,311.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 125.23 crore in June 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.