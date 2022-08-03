Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 1,311.69 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 125.23 crore in June 2021.
Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.
|
|Prism Johnson
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,781.62
|1,789.85
|1,311.69
|Other Operating Income
|29.55
|64.02
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,811.17
|1,853.87
|1,311.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|505.93
|506.06
|353.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|114.54
|129.76
|57.28
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-100.29
|-27.93
|-54.17
|Power & Fuel
|457.89
|404.15
|--
|Employees Cost
|168.85
|156.25
|145.45
|Depreciation
|94.04
|94.05
|70.27
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|543.50
|547.90
|689.91
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.71
|43.63
|49.78
|Other Income
|5.68
|12.87
|5.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|32.39
|56.50
|54.96
|Interest
|42.48
|43.07
|48.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.09
|13.43
|6.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|10.87
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.09
|24.30
|6.66
|Tax
|8.71
|7.91
|10.97
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-18.80
|16.39
|-4.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-18.80
|16.39
|-4.31
|Minority Interest
|25.43
|9.75
|18.89
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|2.79
|3.46
|0.11
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|9.42
|29.60
|14.69
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.59
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.59
|-0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|0.59
|-0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|0.59
|-0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited