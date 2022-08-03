 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

Aug 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 1,311.69 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 125.23 crore in June 2021.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.

Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,781.62 1,789.85 1,311.69
Other Operating Income 29.55 64.02 --
Total Income From Operations 1,811.17 1,853.87 1,311.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 505.93 506.06 353.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 114.54 129.76 57.28
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -100.29 -27.93 -54.17
Power & Fuel 457.89 404.15 --
Employees Cost 168.85 156.25 145.45
Depreciation 94.04 94.05 70.27
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 543.50 547.90 689.91
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.71 43.63 49.78
Other Income 5.68 12.87 5.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 32.39 56.50 54.96
Interest 42.48 43.07 48.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.09 13.43 6.66
Exceptional Items -- 10.87 --
P/L Before Tax -10.09 24.30 6.66
Tax 8.71 7.91 10.97
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -18.80 16.39 -4.31
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -18.80 16.39 -4.31
Minority Interest 25.43 9.75 18.89
Share Of P/L Of Associates 2.79 3.46 0.11
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.42 29.60 14.69
Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.59 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.59 -0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.19 0.59 -0.29
Diluted EPS -0.19 0.59 -0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
