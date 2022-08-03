English
    Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore, up 38.08% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,811.17 crore in June 2022 up 38.08% from Rs. 1,311.69 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.42 crore in June 2022 down 35.87% from Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.43 crore in June 2022 up 0.96% from Rs. 125.23 crore in June 2021.

    Prism Johnson shares closed at 120.05 on August 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.07% returns over the last 6 months and -12.88% over the last 12 months.

    Prism Johnson
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,781.621,789.851,311.69
    Other Operating Income29.5564.02--
    Total Income From Operations1,811.171,853.871,311.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials505.93506.06353.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods114.54129.7657.28
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-100.29-27.93-54.17
    Power & Fuel457.89404.15--
    Employees Cost168.85156.25145.45
    Depreciation94.0494.0570.27
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses543.50547.90689.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.7143.6349.78
    Other Income5.6812.875.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3956.5054.96
    Interest42.4843.0748.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.0913.436.66
    Exceptional Items--10.87--
    P/L Before Tax-10.0924.306.66
    Tax8.717.9110.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-18.8016.39-4.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-18.8016.39-4.31
    Minority Interest25.439.7518.89
    Share Of P/L Of Associates2.793.460.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.4229.6014.69
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.59-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.190.59-0.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.59-0.29
    Diluted EPS-0.190.59-0.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 3, 2022 07:11 pm
