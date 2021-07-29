Prism Johnson Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,311.69 crore, up 52.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,311.69 crore in June 2021 up 52.4% from Rs. 860.70 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.69 crore in June 2021 up 118.32% from Rs. 80.17 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 125.23 crore in June 2021 up 288.91% from Rs. 32.20 crore in June 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 144.90 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 59.32% returns over the last 6 months and 216.72% over the last 12 months.