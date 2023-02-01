Prism Johnson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,774.30 1,632.81 1,599.74 Other Operating Income -- 30.51 36.80 Total Income From Operations 1,774.30 1,663.32 1,636.54 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 451.23 436.14 466.08 Purchase of Traded Goods 121.76 111.34 134.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.85 8.57 12.91 Power & Fuel -- 386.93 270.73 Employees Cost 167.95 166.34 159.79 Depreciation 101.34 90.14 75.08 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 969.37 521.25 477.01 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -41.20 -57.39 40.65 Other Income 12.64 6.49 10.88 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -28.56 -50.90 51.53 Interest 49.42 44.30 45.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -77.98 -95.20 6.42 Exceptional Items -- -6.84 -- P/L Before Tax -77.98 -102.04 6.42 Tax -13.64 -17.37 8.71 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.34 -84.67 -2.29 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.34 -84.67 -2.29 Minority Interest 10.04 16.38 10.18 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.99 2.05 1.57 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -53.31 -66.24 9.46 Equity Share Capital 503.36 503.36 503.36 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.06 -1.32 -0.19 Diluted EPS -1.06 -1.32 -0.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.06 -1.32 -0.19 Diluted EPS -1.06 -1.32 -0.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited