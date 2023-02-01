 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Prism Johnson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,636.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 down 663.53% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.78 crore in December 2022 down 42.52% from Rs. 126.61 crore in December 2021. Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.70 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.
Prism Johnson
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1,774.301,632.811,599.74
Other Operating Income--30.5136.80
Total Income From Operations1,774.301,663.321,636.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials451.23436.14466.08
Purchase of Traded Goods121.76111.34134.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.858.5712.91
Power & Fuel--386.93270.73
Employees Cost167.95166.34159.79
Depreciation101.3490.1475.08
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses969.37521.25477.01
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.20-57.3940.65
Other Income12.646.4910.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.56-50.9051.53
Interest49.4244.3045.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.98-95.206.42
Exceptional Items---6.84--
P/L Before Tax-77.98-102.046.42
Tax-13.64-17.378.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.34-84.67-2.29
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.34-84.67-2.29
Minority Interest10.0416.3810.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates0.992.051.57
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-53.31-66.249.46
Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
Diluted EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
Diluted EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Feb 1, 2023 11:22 pm