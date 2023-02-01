Prism Johnson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y
February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,636.54 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 down 663.53% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.78 crore in December 2022 down 42.52% from Rs. 126.61 crore in December 2021.
|Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.70 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.
|Prism Johnson
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,774.30
|1,632.81
|1,599.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|30.51
|36.80
|Total Income From Operations
|1,774.30
|1,663.32
|1,636.54
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|451.23
|436.14
|466.08
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|121.76
|111.34
|134.29
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.85
|8.57
|12.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|386.93
|270.73
|Employees Cost
|167.95
|166.34
|159.79
|Depreciation
|101.34
|90.14
|75.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|969.37
|521.25
|477.01
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-41.20
|-57.39
|40.65
|Other Income
|12.64
|6.49
|10.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-28.56
|-50.90
|51.53
|Interest
|49.42
|44.30
|45.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-77.98
|-95.20
|6.42
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-6.84
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-77.98
|-102.04
|6.42
|Tax
|-13.64
|-17.37
|8.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.34
|-84.67
|-2.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.34
|-84.67
|-2.29
|Minority Interest
|10.04
|16.38
|10.18
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.99
|2.05
|1.57
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-53.31
|-66.24
|9.46
|Equity Share Capital
|503.36
|503.36
|503.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.32
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.32
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.06
|-1.32
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-1.06
|-1.32
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
