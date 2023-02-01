English
    Prism Johnson Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore, up 8.42% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 11:39 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Prism Johnson are:Net Sales at Rs 1,774.30 crore in December 2022 up 8.42% from Rs. 1,636.54 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 53.31 crore in December 2022 down 663.53% from Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 72.78 crore in December 2022 down 42.52% from Rs. 126.61 crore in December 2021.Prism Johnson shares closed at 104.70 on January 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -13.72% returns over the last 6 months and -24.43% over the last 12 months.
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,774.301,632.811,599.74
    Other Operating Income--30.5136.80
    Total Income From Operations1,774.301,663.321,636.54
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials451.23436.14466.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods121.76111.34134.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.858.5712.91
    Power & Fuel--386.93270.73
    Employees Cost167.95166.34159.79
    Depreciation101.3490.1475.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses969.37521.25477.01
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-41.20-57.3940.65
    Other Income12.646.4910.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-28.56-50.9051.53
    Interest49.4244.3045.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-77.98-95.206.42
    Exceptional Items---6.84--
    P/L Before Tax-77.98-102.046.42
    Tax-13.64-17.378.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.34-84.67-2.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.34-84.67-2.29
    Minority Interest10.0416.3810.18
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.992.051.57
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-53.31-66.249.46
    Equity Share Capital503.36503.36503.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
    Diluted EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
    Diluted EPS-1.06-1.32-0.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
