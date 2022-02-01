Prism Johnson Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,636.54 crore, up 7.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,636.54 crore in December 2021 up 7.29% from Rs. 1,525.41 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in December 2021 down 82.87% from Rs. 55.24 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 126.61 crore in December 2021 down 35.75% from Rs. 197.07 crore in December 2020.

Prism Johnson shares closed at 140.50 on January 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.61% returns over the last 6 months and 53.89% over the last 12 months.