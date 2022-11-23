Prism Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, down 31.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.45% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 down 34.13% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.

Prism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

Prism Finance shares closed at 29.00 on September 19, 2022 (BSE)