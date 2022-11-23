English
    Prism Finance Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore, down 31.45% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 06:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.64 crore in September 2022 down 31.45% from Rs. 3.85 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 down 30.04% from Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in September 2022 down 34.13% from Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021.

    Prism Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.79 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.43 in September 2021.

    Prism Finance shares closed at 29.00 on September 19, 2022 (BSE)

    Prism Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.64-3.143.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.64-3.143.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.080.090.06
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.090.380.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.47-3.613.75
    Other Income------
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.47-3.613.75
    Interest0.000.030.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.47-3.643.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.47-3.643.53
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.47-3.643.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.47-3.643.53
    Equity Share Capital6.506.506.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.79-5.605.43
    Diluted EPS3.79-5.605.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.79-5.605.43
    Diluted EPS3.79-5.605.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

