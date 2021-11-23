Prism Finance Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore, up 4228.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.85 crore in September 2021 up 4228.09% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.53 crore in September 2021 up 266.7% from Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.75 crore in September 2021 up 282.93% from Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2020.

Prism Finance EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.25 in September 2020.

Prism Finance shares closed at 18.95 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)