Prism Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 103.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 103.91% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020 up 8.37% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2020 up 10.48% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2019.

Prism Finance shares closed at 19.85 on December 18, 2019 (BSE)