Prism Finance Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, up 103.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Prism Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2020 up 103.91% from Rs. 2.27 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.12 crore in September 2020 up 8.37% from Rs. 2.31 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.05 crore in September 2020 up 10.48% from Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2019.
|Prism Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.09
|1.49
|-2.27
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.09
|1.49
|-2.27
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.01
|0.02
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.13
|0.06
|0.01
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|1.41
|-2.30
|Other Income
|--
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.05
|1.41
|-2.29
|Interest
|0.07
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|1.35
|-2.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.12
|1.35
|-2.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.12
|1.35
|-2.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.12
|1.35
|-2.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|2.08
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|2.08
|-3.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.25
|2.08
|-3.55
|Diluted EPS
|-3.25
|2.08
|-3.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
