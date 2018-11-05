Prism Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore, down 2168.02% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 0.50 crore in September 2018 down 2168.02% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 down 719.79% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.55 crore in September 2018 down 685.71% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2017.

Prism Finance shares closed at 19.85 on October 07, 2016 (BSE)